Patrick Reed wins WGC-Mexico Championship as Rory McIlroy is left 'frustrated'

Patrick Reed is back in the world's top 10 after claiming his second World Golf Championship triumph with a hard-fought one-shot victory in the Mexico Championship following a thrilling last day at Chapultepec Golf Club.

The 2018 Masters champion emerged victorious from a battle that went one way and then the other, with Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen all sharing the lead at the turn, while world No 1 Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were just a shot back.

Reed pulled clear, though, picking up four birdies in six holes from the 12th to give himself a two-stroke advantage going down the last and, despite a wild tee shot on the par-4 18th, he managed to compose himself for a two-putt bogey.

A four-under 67 for an 18-under total handed Reed the narrowest of victories in the same event in which he claimed his first WGC title in 2014. It moved the 29-year-old up six spots to eighth in the world rankings while he's also now at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

“It means a lot to win," said Reed. "One of our goals was to go out and win a golf tournament and try to get in that winner's circle before Augusta.

“To be able to go ahead and do it before I even got to the Florida Swing definitely gives me momentum and gives me the confidence that we're playing really well, and now I just need to

continue to grind, continue to work, and hopefully there's more coming up soon.

“The putter was really hot. I felt like I was hitting a lot of really good putts, hitting it on my lines, and your speed has to be perfect. I felt like I was able to dial it in.

“It definitely helped me out today because I didn't hit the ball that great on the front, had a lot of up-and-downs just to kind of hang around there, and I knew if I was able to get a little hot with the ball-striking, I'd be able to rack up some birdies, and I was able to do that at the end.”

DeChambeau’s closing six-under 65 earned him outright second place, while Rahm and van Rooyen shared third spot on 15-under.

Rahm's performance, which was illuminated a sensational 61 in the third round, lifted him above Brooks Koepka into second behind McIlroy in the world rankings.

"To be honest, I was not good through 27 holes and the fact I had no chance and shot 19-under after that, it's pretty ridiculous," said Rahm.

McIlroy, who had led after an opening 65, struggled to gain any momentum on the final day but did continue his remarkably consistent recent form as he picked up a fifth successive top five.

“It was frustrating," said the four-time major winner of his week's work. "I don't feel like I got the best out of myself.

"Obviously I started the week well, and then I feel like I just hit some loose shots, and I didn't putt as well as I needed to over the last three days.

"I'm just looking forward to a week off. Looking forward to getting away for a little bit.”

In just his second WGC, Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre finished in a tie for 42nd. His closing 69 for a one-under total included a hole out from the fairway for an eagle at the sixth - his 15th.

