Pat Perez ‘upset’ over Ryder Cup points position

Pat Perez, the world No 17, has hit out at the US points process for this year’s Ryder Cup, saying he is “upset” that two strong performances by him on the PGA Tour didn’t count for the match in France.

The 41-year-old won the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur in October before backing that up with fifth place in The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea the following week.

He has since finished fourth behind world No 1 Dustin Johnson in the Sentry Tournament of Championship yet Perez is sitting 17th in the points list in the battle for 12 spots on Jim Furyk’s team for the clash in Paris later in the year.

“I won in Malaysia and I finished fifth in Korea and I didn’t get any points for the American side,” said Perez, speaking ahead of his debut in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic this week.

“That upset me a little bit. I’m 17 on the list, but I should probably be three or four. Despite winning on the PGA Tour in the calendar year of the Ryder Cup and beating some good players, not getting any points has kind of put a bitter taste in my mouth.

“In my opinion, you should get the points in that situation, but I think the reasoning is a lot of top players don’t play in those Fall events.”

Referring to the group that was set up in the wake of a hammering at Gleneagles in 2014, he added: “Our task force don’t think those events are worthy of points, I guess. I don’t know as I’ve never been part of it.

“But, if you win in the same calendar year of the Ryder Cup, I think they should count.”

Starting with this week’s tournament at The Emirates Club, Perez is planning to play in more European Tour events this season but said that it probably won’t be until next year before he can add the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open to his schedule.

“I have wanted to play the Scottish Open,” admitted the three-time PGA Tour winner. “I hear it’s a fantastic event. But I was thinking about playing it next year before The Open in Ireland (at Royal Portrush).”

