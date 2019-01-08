Padraig Harrington named Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup captain

Padraig Harrington has been named captain of Europe’s Ryder Cup team for the 2020 match at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The Irishman’s appointment, which had been widely expected, was confirmed at a European Tour news conference at Wentworth today.

Harrington played in the biennial event in six consecutive contests, including winningm teams in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

He also served as a vice captain on three occasions, helping Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn record victories at Gleneagles and Le Golf National in France in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

“Obviously I’m thrilled,” said the three-time major winner. “It’s not something I went into lightly.

“You look at this being a natural progression, but it’s not something I have taken on without trepidation.”

Referring to Europe’s thumping 17.5-10.5 win over a star-studded US team outside Paris in September, he added: “Ideally, we would play this match tomorrow with the same 12 guys.

“But’s it’s a new venue at an away match and, on average, we are likely to see three more rookies on the team and I want to make sure I help them find and edge and hopefully get a win.”