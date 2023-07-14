Padraig Harrington is hoping a big weekend in the Genesis Scottish Open can help establish him as a serious contender for the Ryder Cup in Rome - two years after captaining Europe against the Americans.

Padraig Harrington pictured during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

The 51-year-old - he’ll be 52 by the time the match comes around at Marco Simone Golf Club in September - has opened with rounds of 67-66 at The Renaissance Club to sit handily-placed at the midpoint in the Rolex Series event.

Earlier in the year, Harrington finished fourth in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, another of the DP World Tour’s marquee events, while he made the cut in both the PGA Championship and US Open, finishing joint-27th in the latter.

In addition, the Irishman has made a successful title defence in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the Champions Tour and finished second in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

“I don’t think we should take the Seniors’ Tour into account. It’s different golf,” said Harrington, who made the last of his six playing appearances in the biennial event at Celtic Manor in 2010. “I should be judged on how I play in DP World Tour and PGA Tour events. That’s it.

“I’ve seen some nice form and I’m gradually getting better and better. All the way back to Abu Dhabi. I played well there, but that was a good round with my back to the wall. This has been better in terms of being stress-free. I like what I see this week.”

Harrington, who suffered a heavy defeat as captain in the 2021 match at Whistling Straits, would become the oldest Ryder Cup player, claiming that record from Ray Floyd, who was 51 and 20 days when he teed up at The Belfry in 1993.

“With regards to the Ryder Cup, I’ve got these two events. I’ll see at the end of The Open,” said Harrington, who, of course, got his hands on the Claret Jug in both 2007 and 2008. “I’ll talk to Luke [Donald, the European captain) and see where I stand and, if necessary I’ll change my schedule and come and play over here.

“I’m meant to be playing a few senior events in the middle of the summer. But I will change that and play European Tour events if I have a genuine chance. If it’s real.

“Luke rang me a couple of weeks ago. He was actually on to congratulate me for my win. But he also said that it would be remiss of him to say he wasn’t watching. I told him we would talk again after The Open. He asked about my schedule. I said it will be very clear, ‘how I play in Scotland and at The Open will determine everything’.”

It would seem that Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matthew FItzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose will form the backbone of Donald’s team, leaving four spots up for grabs.

