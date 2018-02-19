New Scottish Junior Masters will honour Barrie Douglas

A fitting tribute is being paid to Barrie Douglas, a popular figure in Scottish amateur golf who passed away last year.

Raising funds to help up-and-coming players in the Home of Golf, the the inaugural ‘Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters’ will be staged at Blairgowrie in April.

A 54-hole event with no cut and carrying World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, it will be played over the Lansdowne course at the Perthshire venue on 27-29 April.

Open to boys under 18 years of age, it is hoped that a field of 120 will be attracted, with a £75 entry fee including three competitive rounds plus a practice rounds as well as a player gift pack and family fun golf night.

“Barrie did so much for boys’ golf, in particular, in Scotland, so I thought it would be a great tribute to run a tournament in his honour,” said Spencer Henderson, Scottish Golf’s national boys’ coach and a driving force in the event being launched.

“We went to so many events together down the years, so I knew what he liked and we’ve taken inspiration for Barrie’s event from the annual Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters tournament in England.

“There is a real feel to that event, family friendly as well and we’re going to try and do the same at Blairgowrie, especially on the Saturday evening to get people together.

“The fact our event is WAGR-ranked will hopefully attract players, with the event also being on the Scottish Golf Boys’ Order of Merit. I’m just delighted we have managed to make it happen.”

Douglas was on duty as Scotland captain at the European Boys’ Team Championship in Spain when he fell ill and his sudden death aged only 69 left many in the game deeply saddened.

The Barrie Douglas Foundation has been set up in his honour to help up-and-coming young players and now Henderson is hoping this new event will leave a fitting legacy.

“Blairgowrie have been fantastic to work with and we look forward to raising funds through the Foundation for junior golfers across Scotland, who might not have the opportunity to play,” he added.

“I’m then hoping the event is going to grow to an international tournament over 72 holes in the future, with girls also involved.

“Barrie’s genuine passion was for under-16 and under-18 players and trying to help them develop and eventually see them play for Scotland and Great Britain & Ireland.

“He was boys’ captain for players like Bradley Neil, Connor Syme, Ewen Ferguson and Liam Johnston.

“A lot of the players that will be competing in April have also come through the Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher Foundations, the work that they are doing is brilliant, and we just wanted an event to complement their activities.”

Other fundraising events for The Barrie Douglas Foundation are lined up for later this year, including a sportsman’s dinner and a charity golf day.�

Entries are now open for the Barrie Douglas Junior Masters so log on to www.scottishgolf.org/championships for more information.