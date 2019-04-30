New charity spreading legacy of Scottish golfing pioneers

A new Scottish education charity which uses the legacy of three Scottish golfing prioneers to teach children fundamental life skills has been warmly welcomed by both the golfing and educational establishments.

Set up last year, the Tommy’s Honour Education Trust was created to help support the advancement of education in children. Its mission is to educate and empower children to learn from the legacy of Old and Young Tom Morris and Willie Park and the life skills which they displayed to inspire them to achieve higher aspirations in their lives.

The driving force behind the charity is Whitburn man William Lumsden, who said: “Working in conjunction with other organisations who concentrate on teaching children how to play the game of golf, our programmes will dovetail alongside providing children with a fun, educational journey of discovery through the legacy of our Scottish golfing pioneers. Young children, empowered with knowledge, can be inspired to achieve higher aspirations in life through learning from the legacy of Old and Young Tom Morris and Willie Park.”

The charity received a donation of £56,000 last year from Sheila Walker, the great, great grandaugher of Tom Morris. “Young Tommy would have thought this a most splendid idea,” she said of the project.

The Trust’s chairman, Harry Cartmill, added: “There was a real sense of history as we stood outside Old Tom’s house adjacent to the 18th hole on the Old Course as Mrs Walker presented her cheque. This donation will allow the Trust to bring Old Tom and Young Tommy’s legacy to a new generation and inspire the future.”

In an attempt to raise awareness of the charity and generate more funds, a group of golfers, both amateurs and PGA pros, will take part in a challenge to play Prestwick, Musselburgh Old, North Berwick and St Andrews New in the same day on 25 July.