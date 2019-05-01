Neil Fenwick off to storming start in Aberdeen Links Pro-Am

Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick saw some recent hard work on both his swing and putting pay off as he swept into the lead after the opening round of the inaugural Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am.

Fenwick, who is gearing up for the start of the PGA EuroPro Tour season later this month, carded an eagle and seven birdies as he signed for a seven-under-par 64 at Royal Aberdeen. That effort left him a shot clear at the top of the overall leaderboard in the 54-hole event after Christopher McDonnell (Golf at Goodwood) opened with a six-under 64 at Cruden Bay.

“I played very solidly, driving it well and hitting a lot of greens,” said Fenwick, who has decided to re-launch his career as a tour professional this year after landing a good sponsorship on the back of winning the Carnegie Invitational at Skibo Castle towards the end of last season.

“My game is in good shape, having put in a lot of good work on my swing with Paul Malone and worked very hard on putting with Kenny Monaghan, so it is nice to see it paying off.”

His eagle came at the par-4 fifth, chipping in after coming up just 15 yards short of the green.

Also starting out at Royal Aberdeen, Erskine’s Chris Currie finished birdie-birdie to card a 65, two shots better than Alastair Forsyth at the same venue, while Chris Doak shot a best-of-the-day 68, four-under, at Trump International Golf Links.

David Law and Sam Locke carded 68 and 73 respectively at Cruden Bay.