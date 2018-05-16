Michelle Wie had ‘fun being miserable’ in Scottish Open weather

Michelle Wie enjoyed being “miserable” in tough conditions at last year’s Ladies Scottish Open and is ready to embrace anything Mother Nature might have in store at Gullane this summer.

The 28-year-old has become the first big name to confirm her place in the Aberdeen Standard Investments-sponsored event in July, having used her debut at Dundonald last year to help her finish joint-third in the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns the following week.

“Last year, it was so tough,” said Wie, a former US Women’s Open champion who returned to winning ways in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore earlier this year. “Those are some of the hardest winds I’ve played in, but it was so fun. It was like actually kind of fun being that miserable,” she added, laughing. “I felt like it was great British Open preparation.

“When I go to the British Open, I expect it to be really tough conditions, and then when it’s not tough or when it’s like super sunny and warm, it kind of throws me off because I’m just like, wait, this is not what I’m expecting.”

Taking place on 26-29 July – a fortnight after the men’s equivalent – the Ladies Scottish Open’s first visit to Gullane is also set to feature British No 1 Charley Hull and Solheim Cup captain and North Berwick resident Catriona Matthew.

For Wie, who is encouraging more of her fellow Americans to join the line up, it will be a chance to record a victory that would rank high on her list of achievements in the game. “Yeah, it definitely would be definitely high up there for me,” she said. “To win in Scotland, to win on links, would mean the world to me.”