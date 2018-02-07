Michele Thomson vows to wear Superman outfit

Michele Thomson has jokingly promised to wear a Superman outfit if she’s the person picking up the trophy in this week’s AgtewAGL Canberra Classic.

In the build up to the event, which starts on Friday, the Aberdonian was pictured in a Superman costume, with the LET tweeting it with the caption: “If I win this week, I will wear this in the prize presentation!”

So, what exactly was the story behind that?

“We turned up to our housing and our host said, I don’t want you to feel awkward this week, I want you to feel at home’,” explained Thomson.

“We went into our room and the Superman outfit was there and the girls said, ‘Michele, you have to put this on’.

“I put it on and someone took the picture and I posted it and it’s really quite funny.”

Thomson, the top Scot on the LET last season, joins Catriona Matthew, Carly Booth, Gemma Dryburgh and Kylie Henry in flying the Saltire at Royal Canberra, where the field also includes Leith-based American Beth Allen.

“The Vic Open didn’t go quite to plan,” said Thomson of missing the cut in last week’s event, “but I’m looking forward to bouncing back this week.

“I think with it being a bit more tree-lined, with my accuracy I could do quite well this week.”

Twenty-two years after recording her maiden professional win on Australian soil, Solheim Cup captain Matthew is looking forward to getting her 2018 campaign underway.

“It’s great to be back in Australia and I’ve always enjoyed coming here over the years,” said the 48-year-old. “I’ve got my brother, David, coming down at the weekend and it will be nice to get some warm weather.

“I’ve been doing a lot of practice at home and I’ve got a net set up in my garage, where I’ve been working quite hard on my swing.

“My goal for this week is obviously to try and win the tournament, but just to get three good rounds in, which will be good preparation for the Women’s Australian Open next week.

“The weather has been pretty poor at home, so I’ve not been out on the golf course much at all.”

Also in the field are last week’s winner Minjee Lee and England’s Georgia Hall, who topped the LET Order of Merit in 2017.