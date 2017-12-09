Michele Thomson shines in Dubai with top-10 finish

Michele Thomson rounded off a strong end to the Ladies European Tour season with her second top-10 finish in three events as 19-year-old American Angel Yin underlined her potential by winning the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic.

Yin, one of Julie Inkster’s wildcards for this year’s Solheim Cup in Des Moines, took pride of place at Emirates Golf Club after beating Korea’s I-K Kim and Celine Herbin of France in a play-off to secure her maiden professional victory.

It was also a good week’s work in the UAE for Thomson and fellow Scot Kelsey MacDonald as they both ended the 2017 campaign on a high thanks to strong performances on the Majlis Course.

Thomson birdied the 16th and 17th in carding a closing four-under 68 to finish joint ninth on 10-under – Yin ended on 15-under – lifting her to 16th position on the money-list after earning close to £39,000 in the last three events of the campaign. That profitable spell was sparked by a runner-up finish in the Indian Open and the 29-year-old Aberdonian has joined the likes of Bradley Neil, Connor Syme and Gemma Dryburgh in handing Scottish golf a boost over the past few weeks.

MacDonald, who had been just two shots off the lead at the halfway stage before slipping back after a third-round 74, joined Thomson in finishing her season on an encouraging note on a day when the two Scots were in the same group.

The 27-year-old Nairn woman rolled in a long putt at the par-5 18th to finish birdie-birdie as she carded a 69 for a nine-under total, securing her best result of the season in securing a share of 11th spot.

On the European Tour, India’s Shubhankar Sharma takes a five-shot lead into the final round of the Joburg Open after spreadeagling the field at Randpark Golf Club with a seven-under-par 65. On 20-under, the five-time winner in his homeland was bogey-free on a day when Swede Christofer Blomstrand moved into second place on the back of a 10-under 62.

On his 26th birthday, Blomstrand had a chance of carding the first 59 on the circuit when he got to 11-under after 14 holes before following three pars with a closing bogey.

Robert MacIntyre, the sole Scot to make the halfway cut, also survived a 54-hole trimming of the field after covering his final eight holes in three-under in carding a 71 to sit joint 50th on five-under on his European Tour debut.

Elsewhere, Australian Peter Fowler and Thailand’s Thaworn Wiratchant share the lead, three shots clear of the chasing pack, heading into the last round of the MCB Tour Championship, the closing event of the European Senior Tour season, in Mauritius.