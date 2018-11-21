Michele Thomson ‘confident’ she can hang on to LET card

Michele Thomson is confident she can avoid a visit to the LET Qualifying School next month by finishing the 2018 campaign with a flourish in this week’s Andalucia Costa del Sol Open at La Quinta.

The 33-year-old Aberdonian heads into the event sitting 80th on the money list and can’t afford to drop any lower as that would see her having to make an unwanted trip to Morocco “As things stand, I am keeping my card and I’m confident going into this week and have my brother, Mark, on the bag,” said Thomson. “So we are working together and are looking forward to a good week ahead.”

The former policewoman walked away with two medals – one silver and one bronze – from the inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles in August only to then finish outside the top 30 in both the French Open and Mediterranean Open before missing the cut in the Indian Open.

“I’ve just struggled with scoring and have high expectations of myself,” added Thomson, who is joined in this week’s field by Gemma Dryburgh following her recent success in the inaugural LPGA Q-Series. “I’m a better player than how I’ve been playing, so it’s been a frustrating few months.”

Also in the line up for the £270,000 event are Solheim Cup captain Catriona Mattew, Kylie Henry, Carly Booth, Kelsey MacDonald and Vikki Laing, as well as Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall.

“I’m happy to be here for the final event of the year,” said Hall, who is on course to top the money list for the second season in a row. “I’m treating it as a relaxing week, but I want to do as well as I can.”