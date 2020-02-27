Michele Thomson and Gemma Dryburgh share lead in Women's NSW Open

The Saltire is flying proudly at the top of the leaderboard in the Women's New South Wales Open after Gemma Dryburgh and Michele Thomson both got off to flying starts in the second event of the new LET season.

The two Aberdonians - Dryburgh is now based in England but Thomson recently became attached to Paul Lawrie Golf Centre - share the lead after posting five-under-par 67s at Dubbo Golf Club, a challenging course situated on the western banks of the Macquarie River.

Gemma Dryburgh was particularly pleased with her putting as she earned a share of the lead in the Women's NSW Open - the second event of the new LET season. Picture: Tristan Jones

Thomson, whose best finish on the LET was second in the 2017 Hero Women’s Indian Open, set the clubhouse target with a polished morning effort that contained six birdies, including five on the front nine.

She dropped her only shot of the round at the par-3 18th, but it was still a great day's work for the 31-year-old, who seems to have regained her mojo after a tough 2019 campaign.

“It was pretty steady," said Thomson. "I hit a lot of fairways and greens and holed some really nice putts, so it was quite enjoyable.

“It was nice to feel that the driver was going to go straight, because you’re looking around about you and there are a lot of people who are not finding the fairway. I just wanted to give myself chances and that’s what I did.

“I’d love another three five-unders. I’ve just got to keep going, keep my nose in front and let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

Thomson has her father, Graham, on the bag and said of that partnership: “Like with any father daughter relationship, he can get on my nerves occasionally.

"But he’s doing really well and it’s really hot here and he’s carrying the tour bag, so he’s doing a great job.”

Dryburgh, who recorded a career-best fourth-place finish on the LET in last week's Australian Ladies Classic, made her score with a burst of three birdies in the last six holes in the afternoon.

“I hit my driver quite well," said the Beaconsfield-based player. "I only hit eight fairways, which is quite low usually, but the fairways are very narrow here, so it was a good day off the tee.

"I made a lot of putts as well. I was seeing the breaks really well. My putting has been improving and that’s been the missing piece over the last couple of years, so it’s nice to see the putts going in and hopefully they continue to do so for the next three days.”

The Scottish pair lead by one from Sweden’s Camilla Lennarth and Germany’s Olivia Cowan, with Swede Julia Engström, India’s Diksha Dagar and Australian Breanna Gill a stroke further back.

Kylie Henry and Laura Murray were next best among the Scots with a par-72, followed by Alison Muirhead (74) and Kelsey Macdonald (75).