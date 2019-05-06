Max Homa wins Wells Fargo Championship to claim his first title

American Max Homa overcame an untimely weather delay to claim his first PGA Tour title as Rory McIlroy squandered his chance of a third victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa, who began the day in a tie for the lead with Joel Dahmen and Jason Dufner, carded a final round of 67 at Quail Hollow to finish 15 under par and three shots clear of Dahmen, with Olympic champion Justin Rose a shot further back.

The 28-year-old from California birdied the fifth, seventh, tenth and 11th and was facing a five-foot putt to save par on the 14th when play was suspended due to bad weather.

After a 62-minute delay, Homa calmly converted the putt to remain three shots ahead and a two-putt birdie on the par-five 15th effectively sealed victory for a player ranked 417th in the world at the start of the week.

Asked for his reaction, Homa told Sky Sports: “Like I’m in a dream I think. I didn’t know if this day would ever come, let alone just keeping my (PGA Tour) card.

“But I’ve been working my tail off and I’ve been seeing a lot of great results and my gosh it’s cool to do it here because I love this place as much as any.”

In Texas, Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational for his tenth PGA Tour Champions victory. The 53-year-old held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 at The Woodlands to finish on 17-under 199.

Colin Montgomerie finished joint seventh on eight under, while Paul Lawrie ended up just outside the top 50 on his debut on the circuit.