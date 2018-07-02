Matthew Clark wins East of Scotland Open

Kilmacolm’s Matthew Clark held off a last-round charge from Euan McIntosh from Turnhouse to win the East of Scotland Open Stroke-Play Championship for the first time at Lundin.

In a thrilling tussle between the two top older amateurs in Scotland at the moment, Clark closed with rounds of 64 and 66 for a 10-under-par 274 total, winning by two shots from McIntosh after he signed off with a 64.

“I’m delighted with the win as I played some really good golf today in tough 20-plus mph winds in opposite direction to the norm,” said Clark afterwards.

“This is not a course I have a good record over but I remained calm and putted superbly. I’ve been working on rhythm of my stroke andthat made all the difference.

“I can’t compliment Euan McIntosh enough. His round in the afternoon was outstanding and he’s an inspiration to someone like myself.”

Clark had started the day five shots behind the halfway leader, Irishman Eugene Smith, but swept into top spot with a morning effort that contained an eagle and six birdies.

He then signed for seven birdies in the concluding circuit and needed most of them as 49-year-old McIntosh pushed him all the way after covering the first 13 holes in seven-under before dropping his only shot of the round after finding a difficult spot in a bunker at the 14th.

“I’m determined to keep my run of six consecutive Home International appearances going to a seventh in Wales this year and this will certainly help,” added Clark.

“Thanks to Lundin GC for an immaculate tournament hosting as ever and to Scottish Golf, Kilmacolm and Meldrum House for their continued support.”

Andrew Davidson (Charleton) finished third on 280, picking up the Fife Putter as the leading player from the Kingdom, with Smith slipping to joint-11th after he closed with rounds of 76 and 74.

Elsewhere, David Law and Jack McDonald both joint-18th as Joachim B Hansen landed a home triumph in the Made in Denmark Challenge at Himmerland.

Hansen, who finished second to Law in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Aviemore seven days earlier, won by shots with a 15-under-par total.