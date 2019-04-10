Matt Wallace pips Sandy Lyle in Par 3 play-off at The Masters

Sandy Lyle had victory snatched from his grasp by Matt Wallace in the Par-3 Contest on the eve of the 83rd Masters at Augusta National.

Lyle, who is making his making his 38th appearance in the event this week, was the long-time leader after posting a five-under-par total on a sun-kissed day in Georgia.

Eventual winner Matt Wallace, left, watches on with Eddie Pepperell in the Par 3 Contest. Picture: Getty Images

But that effort was matched by Wallace, one of the later starters, and the Englishman then claimed the title with a birdie on the third extra hole.

Wallace, who is making his debut in the season’s opening major, was helped in his effort by a hole-in-one at the eighth.

The win left Wallace, who is bidding to become the first debutant to win The Masters for 40 years, an extra hurdle to overcome.

Since the pre-tournament contest started in 1960, nobody has ever become par-three and Masters champion in the same week.

Wallace and Lyle finished a shot ahead of Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and amateur Devon Bling, who made a hole-in-one on the seventh.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry recorded an ace on the second and Mark O’Meara made one on the fifth.