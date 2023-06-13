Matt Fitzpatrick, this week’s defending US Open champion, is “confused” by it while Cam Smith, the current Open champion, thought it was a “joke”.

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick speaks at a press conference prior to the 123rd US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

They were referring, of course, to golf’s big talking point, namely last week’s shock announcement of a commercial merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Taken purely at face value, the move appears to have ended golf’s year-long civil war, but it’s going to be a while before the dust settles due to lots of key questions having still to be answered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will LIV Golf continue in its current format? Will Greg Norman still have a role to play? Will players who turned down huge offers to join LIV Golf be suitably compensated for showing to the PGA Tour?

Speaking in his defending champion’s press conference at Los Angeles Country Club, where the season’s third major gets underway on Thursday, Fitzpatrick swerved the last of those questions but admitted: “I guess the whole thing is confusing. It was confusing last year.

“I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on. Are we signing with the PIF? Are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea. Even though I guess it is confusing, it’s pretty clear that nobody knows what’s going on apart from about four people in the world.”

That was reference to the deal having been brokered by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monhahan, two of his board members and the Public Investment Fund chief, His Excellency

Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

“I guess the first reaction was I thought it was kind of a joke that had come out, and then HE (Al-Rumayyan) gave me a call,” said Smith as the Australian also spoke in California about a stunning twist in the tale.

“He didn't really explain too much. I think there's still a lot of stuff to be worked out and, as time goes on, we'll get to know more and more. But there's definitely a lot of curious players, I think, on both sides as to what the future is going to look like.”

Monahan has been accused of being a “hypocrite” for discouraging PGA Tour players, including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, from joining LIV but now jumping into bed with the people directly funding the rival circuit.

“I'm very happy with where I'm at,” said Smith, whose proposed switch to LIV Golf emerged straight after he’d produced a brilliant closing 64 on the Old Course to win the 150th Open at St Andrews last summer. “I obviously made that decision for a few different reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's too early to say, I think, with what's going to go on here. I know as much as everyone else, and it's going to be interesting to see how the next few months, maybe even year, kind of plays out.”

It seems that Rory McIlroy, who spoke about it in Canada last week, has decided to skip any further merger talk in the build up to this week’s event as he is no longer scheduled for a press conference on Tuesday.