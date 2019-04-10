Masters memories: Bradley Neil on ‘greatest week of my golfing life’

bradley neil, who played in 2015 as the Amateur champion

“While I was there to compete, I also felt like I was giving them something back. Thirteen people in the same house isn’t the best preparation, but I wouldn’t change it at all.

“The week was faultless. I never wanted to leave after watching Jordan Spieth hole out on the last to win. I spent about five minutes looking out on to the course from the clubhouse, the place is magical and captivating!

“It’s impossible to pick one memory. Watching Rory McIlroy up close for 18 holes on the Monday was special. There is a great picture of us high fiving and laughing after I holed a wedge shot for eagle on the second. We laughed because I did the exact same thing the Friday previous while he was watching from the third tee!

“We exchanged numbers after that Friday to organise the Monday practice round and also playing together in the Par 3 competition.

“I shared the course that week with the other two Scots in the field – Stephen Gallacher and Sandy Lyle. Playing the first two rounds with Sandy, arguably the greatest Scottish golfer post war, was incredible, even though I wasn’t alive when he was one of the best.”