Masters champion Patrick Reed to play in Scottish Open

Masters champion Patrick Reed is the latest big name to be added to the line up for next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane.

The world No 11 has confirmed he’ll be joining Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar in flying the Stars and Stripes in the $7 million Rolex Series event on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

It will be Reed’s third successive appearance in the event, having tied for 10th at Castle Stuart in 2016 before missing the cut by a shot at Dundonald Links last year.

“I’m excited to add the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open to my schedule again,” said Reed, who held off late charges by both Fowler and Jordan Spieth to claim a Green Jacket at Augusta National in April

“It is always played on some fantastic links courses, and provides a true test ahead of The Open.

“This will be the third year in a row that I have played this event and I always enjoy it, so I’m looking forward to getting to Gullane in July.”

It had been feared that the 12-15 July event might be hit after it was reported that US captain Jim Furyk was planning a Ryder Cup get-together in Paris on the weekend of the Scottish Open.

But the presence of both Fowler, the 2015 winner at Gullane, Kuchar and Reed is a massive boost for organisers.

Reed’s addition means that six of the current world top 20 are set to tee it up on the East Lothian coast, joining Fowler, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama.

