Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from 149th Open

Hideki Matsuyama after his Masters win in April. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

The Japanese player first tested positive prior to the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour a week past Friday.

Matsuyama has been in quarantine since then and is currently symptom free, but subsequent PCR tests have continued to show positive results.

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open,” he said. “Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I feel badly missing The Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrews next year."

He has been replaced in the field for the season’s final major by American Harold Varner III, with three of his compatriots, Brendan Steele, John Catlin and Adam Long, now next on the standby list.

