Martin Laird on course to qualify for US Open

Martin Laird in action during his second round of the US Open qualifier at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. Picture: Alex Miceli

The 38-year-old Scot sits joint-fifth with one hole to play in a battle for 16 spots in a weather-hit final qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

Laird was level par after 11 holes in his opening round at Brookside Golf & Country Club before covering the closing stretch in four-under, finishing with three straight birdies, for a 68.

The four-time PGA Tour winner then opened his second circuit with back-to-back gains before adding birdies at the seventh, 16th and 17th before play was stopped due to darkness.

He will return this morning to complete his round and it will be job done barring a disaster at the closing hole.

Laird is bidding to secure a seventh US Open appearance, having tied for 21st in 2013 then finishing joint-32nd on his last two outings.

Bob MacIntyre, who secured an exemption through being inside the world’s top 60, is the only other Scot currently in the Torrey Pines field.

It would be the second major running that MacIntyre and Laird would be flying the Saltire, having also teed up in last month’s US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. The duo also played in The Masters in April along with Sandy Lyle.

James Ross, the only other Scot among the hopefuls competing for 66 spots in the final qualifiers, came up just short after producing a great effort at The Bear’s Club in Florida.

The Royal Burgess man, who is based in Texas, carded rounds of 72 and 74 for a two-over-par total in a hotly-contested battle for just six spots.

He finished joint-11th alongside former US Open champion Lucas Glover in an event won by American Patrick Rodgers, with South African duo Thomas Aiken and Branden Grace also progressing at that venue.

“Came up a few short today at The Bear’s Club,” Ross wrote on Twitter. “My tee shots put me into trouble a few too many times out there, costing me a real chance to qualify.”

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is one shot outside a play-off with five holes to play in the same qualifier as Laird.

