Martin Kaymer back in comfort zone with ‘wee man’ Craig Connelly on his bag

Martin Kaymer, who won the 2010 US PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, believes Scot Craig Connelly can help him secure a sensational return to the Wisconsin venue for this year’s Ryder Cup.

In his first event at the start of a third spell with the experienced Glaswegian on his bag, Kaymer finished joint eighth behind Lee Westwood in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first Rolex Series event of the new decade, on Sunday.

“It’s great to have the ‘wee man’ back on the bag,” said Kaymer, of the man who caddied for the German in both his major wins, the other being the 2014 US Open. “I said to Craig after the first round that it felt like there was no break between us and I felt back in a comfort zone with Craig back on the bag.

“It’s important I feel in my career now to find that comfort zone, especially looking back over the past two to three years of my career. You need people around you that know you and help to keep you in a good place and that is what Craig brings to our relationship.”

Kaymer has played in four Ryder Cups, holing the winning putt at Medinah in 2012, but missed out on the last match in France in 2018.

“I have four goals this year,” he added. “Firstly, I need to qualify for the Masters. I also need to qualify for the Open. I want to represent Germany at the Olympic Games and I would like to make the European Ryder Cup team.

“I want to be in every European Ryder Cup team, but with it being played this year at Whistling Straits, it is very much an added incentive.

“It would be just so amazing to be a member of Padraig Harrington’s team. I think also that if I was in that team, the American players would have even more respect for me.”