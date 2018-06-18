Martin Dempster: Where does winning 29 club titles stand in Scottish golf?

Over the years I’ve found gazing at honours boards in golf clubhouses almost as interesting as playing the golf course I’ve been visiting, either for a hit myself or to cover a tournament.

The success rate of some individuals has been quite astonishing and that includes a player at my home club of Aberdour, where Stuart Meiklejohn has just been crowned as the men’s champion for the 29th time.

He first landed that prize in 1972, with every other success coming since 1985. Between, 1985 and 2007, he won it every year except 2002 and that, I am told, was only because he couldn’t play due to a knee injury. His latest title triumph, which was set up by a five-under-par 62 in the third round, has come at the age of 61 and he’s probably not finished yet.

Which has made me even more intrigued about golfers around Scotland to have achieved multiple club championship successes, both men and women. Unfortunatelty, there are no national records kept of such achievements and I remember an attempt to unearth this information in a previous job failing spectacularly as just one club volunteered details.

I think it’s time to try again by asking if any club can better Stuart Meiklejohn’s achievement? It’s up there on those boards.