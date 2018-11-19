Martin Dempster: Scotland’s Class of ‘19 on European Tour is exciting mix

Bring it on. Four days after the end of the 2018 campaign, the new European Tour season gets underway this week and there should be a spring in the step of the Scottish contingent as it all starts over again.

Marc Warren’s success in last week’s Qualifying School means that 11 players will be flying the Saltire as card holders, the others being Russell Knox, Stephen Gallacher, David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson, Richie Ramsay, Paul Lawrie, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, Bob MacIntyre and David Law.

Two more than last season, it’s a great mix of experience and newcomers, raising hopes that 2019 can be a year when Scottish golfers will be contenders on a regular basis and, as was the case with Knox in the Irish Open this year, even hitting that jackpot.

Having dug deep to retain their seats at the top table, both Ramsay and Warren will certainly be hoping it’s a case of onwards and upwards, as will Gallacher, Drysdale and Jamieson. Lawrie, of course, is recovering from his foot surgery and will be out to make up for lost time when he returns while it’s exciting to see how Forrest, Johnston, MacIntyre and Law all perform on the big stage.