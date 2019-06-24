Martin Dempster: Now I’m backing Walker and Scott for the Walker Cup

In my predictions for 2019, I went for only one Scot making the Great Britain & Ireland team for the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool, but I now reckon that is going to be two.

After backing up his African Amateur title triumph earlier in the year by producing some brilliant golf to reach the final of the Amateur Championship at the weekend, Kilmarnock (Barassie) man Euan Walker, pictured, has surely locked down one of only ten spots up for grabs in a side captained by Craig Walker.

Based on his strong season on the US college circuit for Texas Tech then helping the Internationals win the Arnold Palmer Cup and also getting to the last eight at Portmanock, Nairn’s Sandy Scott must also be very close, surely, to facing the Americans in the biennial event on Merseyside.

It would be brilliant, of course, if Euan McIntosh, the current Scottish champion, also appeared on the biggest stage in the amateur game at the age of 50, but, even though the Turnhouse player shot a brilliant closing 62 to win the Tennant Cup at Killermont on Sunday, three might just be pushing it.

For the record, my pick at the start of the year was Ryan Lumsden. Ah well, just as well I’m not a big betting man!