Martin Dempster: No chip on Richard McEvoy’s shoulder in Aviemore

Nick Dougherty was down on his luck a few years ago when he teed up in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore. So, too, was Bradley Dredge and, most recently, Richard McEvoy. Yet all three accepted their situation at that time and most certainly didn’t give even a hint of having a chip on their shoulders.

Dougherty, of course, has now carved out a new career in golf and is doing very well indeed as one of the main Sky Sports Golf presenters, while Dredge and McEvoy are back sitting at the top table in European golf, the latter having won the European Open at the weekend.

That triumph came in McEvoy’s 285th start on the circuit, having gone into the event on the back of a confidence-boosting success on the Challenge Tour in France the previous week. Dreams do come true in this game and you can bet your bottom dollar that David Drysdale, having been in contention himself in Hamburg heading into the back nine, will have been galvanised by McEvoy as he bids to lands his breakthrough victory on the main Tour. The Scot is now up to 458 starts, but you just never know in this game.