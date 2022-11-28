It’s that week of the year again, the one that really reminds me how lucky I am to be a golf correspondent as I scribble this column overlooking the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean.

Tiger Woods pictured during the trophy ceremony at last year's Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau. The tournament host didn't play on that occasion but is back in the field this week in the Bahamas. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

For the third time, having first been here in 2019 then again last year, it’s a huge privilege to be part of a media group that has been invited to attend the Hero World Challenge taking place in the Bahamas.

The PGA Tour-sanctioned event, of course, is hosted by Tiger Woods in aid of his TGR Foundation and, for the second year running, the 15-time major winner heads into the week as the main focus of attention.

Twelve months ago, Woods used the tournament at Albany Golf Course to conduct his first press conference since suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles early in 2021.

Tiger Woods walks acros the Swilcan Bridge along with his partner, Erica Herman, during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews in July. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

I remember sitting in the media centre that day and was instantly struck by his physique. He was like Popeye, having clearly been doing lots of upper body exercises as he waited patiently to literally get back on his feet.

That week came too soon for Woods to play himself in the 2021 edition, but he used it to hit balls a couple of times on the range before then teaming up with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship a couple of weeks later.

At that time, he wasn’t exactly sure what the 2022 campaign had in store for him, but the one event Woods had in his sights was the 150th Open at St Andrews, where two of his three Claret Jug successes had been landed. “It’s my favourite golf course in the world,” he declared with a huge smile that told you exactly what being there for the milestone event would mean to him.

It was no real surprise, of course, that before it came around, he’d already played in The Masters and, make no mistake, it was a fantastic feat for him to play in all four rounds at Augusta National, where unusually cold conditions on a couple of days did him no favours whatsoever.

After then struggling in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, he sat out the US Open, which was held at The Country Club at Brookline, but he did, indeed, make it to St Andrews and what a boost that was for the tournament, even though it would have been sold out without him.

In the build up, Woods held what was easily his best-ever press conference at The R&A’s showpiece event as he not only shares some of his memories about St Andrews in particular but also opened up on some of the things that had been happening in the game, including the arrival of LIV Golf.

In short, he’s not a fan of the breakaway circuit and that, of course, is one of the main reasons why players like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and others feel exactly the same and, by the looks of things, always will. His influence is huge and rightly so.

It wasn’t the week Woods was looking for in Fife as he missed the cut, leading to one of the most emotional walks up the 18th hole on the Old Course ever witnessed and maybe even more so than when Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson said their respective farewells on that particular stage at the same venue.

Woods admitted at the time he wasn’t sure what the future held for him, either in respect of the rest of the season or The Open and only time will tell as far as the latter is concerned, with next year’s edition being held at Royal Liverpool, where he recorded that other triumph in 2006.

As for this year, he’s not played competitively since St Andrews and that tells us that he is, indeed, now having to be careful about not expecting too much from himself after seeing his whole body take a bit of a hammering over the past 15 years or so.

Given the tremendous support he’s received from Hero MotoCorp - this is the company’s eighth consecutive year of being associated with the World Challenge - it’s no surprise that he’s decided to choose this week to tee it up again in public at the start of what is now going to be quite a hectic tend to the year for the 46-year-old.

He’s joining forces again with Charlie in the PNC Championship in Florida, where the pair will be aiming to go one better than 12 months ago, and, in between, is also playing in The Match, a special TV event, along with McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth.

As was the case at The Masters in April, it will be fascinating this week to see how he’s looking physically and it’s no real surprise, really, that he won’t be using a buggy because that’s just not Tiger Woods when he’s at his workplace.

Yes, of course, Woods is no longer the future of the game. It might even be claimed that he’s now clinging on as far as being able to make many more major appearances, meaning it’s going to be more difficult for him to remain relevant to a younger audience.

However, the fact he’s just won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Programme (PIP), pocketing a $15 million bonus, for the second year in a row is proof that Woods remains the game’s biggest draw card for the time being and that is simply a sign of sporting greatness, something that is enjoyed by a small group of people.

One of the few occasions this week when I won’t be able to catch a glimpse of those turquoise blue waters is when Wood sits down with us on Tuesday morning for his pre-tournament press conference but that will be worth it.

Even more than earlier in my career, I feel genuinely excited to be part of a group grilling him because nowadays he seems more willing to engage more and share his thoughts and that’s terrific.

There’s no McIlroy in the Bahamas on this occasion, the world No 1 taking a well-deserved break at the end of a year that, in addition to a heavy PGA Tour schedule, saw him show real support for the DP World Tour in the final few weeks of the season by playing in the BMW PGA Championship, Italian Open, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

But, with PGA champion Thomas, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick all in the field, as well as the likes of Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Genesis Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele and 2021 winner Viktor Hovland, it promises to be another exciting edition of this event.