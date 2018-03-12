Martin Dempster: Impressive stuff so far from Tiger Woods

He’s back all right but can Tiger Woods really write a golfing fairytale by winning a fifth Masters in just over three weeks’ time? It really is ludicrous that he’s now as short as 10-1, but boy was he impressive in finishing a shot behind Paul Casey in the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

What caught eye more than anything else about Tiger’s performance was his chipping, having managed to overcome the yips in that department to now look as though he has a chance of holing out regularly from just off the green.

There’s no denying that Woods has handed the game a massive boost by getting himself back in the mix just a handful of events into his latest comeback from back surgery and what a mouth-watering prospect is lying ahead at Augusta National.

Claiming another Green Jacket still seems to be a tall order, but we should be grateful that is even a possibility and continue to enjoy the game being blessed by such a talented individual.