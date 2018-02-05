Martin Dempster: 720,000 fans at Phoenix Open but is it good for golf?

On the one hand, it seems to be great for golf. On the other, though, it could end up damaging the game. I’m referring to the spectator aspect of the Waste Management Phoenix Open – and brace yourself for some amazing attendance figures at last week’s PGA Tour event.

Daily bests were set on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday on this occasion as the total was a staggering 719,179, comfortably beating last year’s record of 655,434. On Saturday alone, there was a new single-day record of 216,818.

The vast majority, of course, are only interested in being at the 16th hole, home of what has been dubbed “The Coliseum”, and, by all accounts, that is certainly not the place for any traditionalists to be. In short, it’s a party that just happens to take place during a golf tournament and that, I’m afraid, could end up being a problem.

Even though Rickie Fowler seemed irked by some of the behaviour on this occasion, the players still seem to be prepared to step into the cauldron but that will change the moment a drunken idiot takes things too far.

Alcohol was definitely a factor in the shocking abuse aimed at some of the Europeans, notably Rory McIlroy, in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine and there can simply be no place for that type of behaviour by golf fans.