Marc Warren remains in mix in Malaysia

Marc Warren stayed in contention on a day when 13 different players held a share of the lead at some point but Stephen Gallacher slipped back in the third round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

On a crammed leaderboard - 33 players are separated by just five shots - South African Dylan Frittelli and Spaniard Jorge Campillo are tied for top spot on 15-under-par after carding matching 66s at Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur.

Stephen Gallacher slipped back following at thirdr-ound 73 at Saujana Golf & County Club in Kualu Lumpur. Picture: Getty Images

The pair sit one shot ahead of American Berry Henson and India’s Khalin Joshi after they both signed for 65s, with Warren, who had started the day in joint-third following a second-round 66, in a six-strong group on 13-under.

The 36-year-old, who is bidding to emulate Alastair Forsyth after he won this event when it was the Malaysian Open in 2002, carded five birdies in a three-under 69 and will be encouraged heading into the last round by the fact he’s only had three bogeys in 54 holes.

Alongside Warren are the two overnight leaders, Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai and Italian Nino Bertasio, as well as Khongwatmai’s compatriot, Prayad Marksaeng, and Japanese pair Hideto Tanihara and Ryo Ishikawa.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood, who had catapulted himself into contention with a 10-under-par 62 in the second round, is five shots off the lead after he had to settle for a 70 while it was also a frustrating day for Gallacher.

Just two off the pace after opening rounds of 70 and 65, the 43-year-old is now seven behind following a one-over 73, which saw him drop more than 30 places into a share of 39th.

In an event that saw all five Scots that started out make the cut, Scott Jamieson (69) is joint-26th on 10-under while Richie Ramsay and Thai-based Simon Yates are tied for 63rd on four-under after 73 and 74 respectively.

Ramsay, who closed with a best-of-the-day 64 to finish joint-sixth in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic last weekend, was disappointed with his performance and also annoyed that he’d incurred a penalty.

“Poor day then made a career par on 8 only to find out referee gave wrong information - 1 stroke penalty as stood on my ball I couldn’t see in high grass,” wrote the Aberdonian on Twitter.

Frittelli, currently seventh in the Race to Dubai, has not looked back since winning his maiden European Tour title in the Lyoness Open in Austria last June, having since added the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in December.

“It was a good round,” he said of a bogey-free effort. “I started off a bit slow but made some good birdies during the middle part of the round and that kept me going.”

Campillo is chasing his maiden European Tour win in his 196th event. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow,” he said after matching Frittelli’s bogey-free round. “It is a nice position to be and I’m excited.”