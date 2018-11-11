Marc Warren makes move at Qualifying School final

Marc Warren made a thrust up the leaderboard in the second round of the European Tour Qualifying School as Spainiard David Borda spreadeagled the field on home soil.

Warren, who is involved in the card scramble for the first time since 2010 after finishing 130th in this season’s Race to Dubai, jumped 25 spots into a share of 18th on the back of a five-under-par 67 at Lumine Golf in Tarragona. The 37-year-old’s bogey-free effort on the Hills Course moved him to eight-under in the marathon six-round battle for 25 cards, having opened with a 68 on the neighbouring Lakes Course.

Warren, a three-time European Tour winner, ended the regular season with an encouraging performance in the Valderrama Masters last month and has dropped just one shot in 36 holes in this test.

Connor Syme and Craig Ross are next best among the 11 Scottish hopefuls on five-under after both players carded level-par second-round scores.

Ross opened with nine straight pars on the Lakes Course before mixing three birdies with three bogeys coming home, while Syme also signed for three birdies and three bogeys.

James Ross (72) sits joint-87th on three-under, one ahead of Duncan Stewart (69) and Jack McDonald (69) while Chris Robb (68) is on one-under. Ewen Ferguson (72) and Calum Hill (68) are alongside each other on level-par, Scott Henry (72) is on three-over while Daniel Young (76) is on four-over.

Borda, a 32-year-old who is bidding to secure a European Tour card for the first time, backed up an opening 65 with a stunning nine-under 62 on the Lakes Course to sit on 16-under, four shots clear of Englishman Daniel Gavins and Swede Anton Karlsson.