Marc Warren extends Omega Dubai Desert Classic streak to 13 years

Marc Warren’s near 4,000-mile journey paid dividends as he secured a spot in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic through an inaugural 36-hole shootout in the United Arab Emirates.

The 37-year-old clinched the third and final spot up for grabs in the qualifier at Dubai Hills – he backed up an opening 65 with a 69 – to extend his streak of playing in the Desert Classic to 13 consecutive years.

“It is very pleasing,” said Warren of his success along with Englishman Callum Shinkwin, runner-up in the 2017 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, and Frenchman Victor Riu.

“It’s a long way to come for a qualifier, but it’s such a great event that I decided it was worth taking the chance. It’s a great idea by the MENA Tour and the European Tour and I would have felt guilty if I hadn’t given myself the chance, so I’m delighted I came.”

The addition of Warren has bolstered the Scottish contingent in the field at Emirates Golf Club to six. He joins former winners Colin Montgomerie and Stephen Gallacher, as well as David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson and Richie Ramsay.

“It is massive, especially after missing out last week on a 14th straight appearance in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,” added Warren. “I wanted to carry it on here and I’m now looking forward to preparing for a good week.”

Jack McDonald, Bob MacIntyre and Scott Henry were next best among the Scottish hopefuls, finishing joint ninth, but they fell short along with David Law, Liam Johnston, Bradley Neil and Simon Dunn.

On the PGA Tour, Russell Knox started his 2019 campaign with a top-20 finish in the Desert Classic as Adam Long holed a birdie putt at the last to deny Phil Mickelson a wire-to-wire win in California.