Macdonald Spey Valley to stage new EuroPro Tour event

Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore is one of five new venues set to stage events on the 2019 PGA EuroPro Tour.

Players on the third-tier circuit will be battling it out for a prize fund worth close to £50,000 over the Dave Thomas-designed course, home of the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge since 2009, in the Highlands on 17-19 July.

Offering promotion to the 2020 Challenge Tour for the top five players on the money-list, the circuit is also heading back to Newmachar, where the final regular event of the campaign will take place on 18-20 September. Englishman Billy Spooner won a three-hole play-off at the Aberdeenshire venue in the corresponding event in 2018, ultimately securing his Challenge Tour status for this season.

The new schdule boasts 15 events, offering total prize money of more than £850,000.

“I am delighted with the schedule we have built for the 2019 season,” said Daniel Godding, chief executive of the PGA EuroPro Tour. “We are welcomed back to some superb venues which have previously hosted in addition to some fantastic new courses.

“Last year was again a superb year for some EuroPro alumni on the Challenge and European Tours. And with the pool of talent currently developing on our Tour, combined with the quality of courses set for 2019, the upcoming season will test the best young golfers in Europe and develop them into stars of the future.”

One of five Qualifying School stage one events is set to take place at Macdonald Cardrona outside Peebles on 3-4 April. The final is at Frilford Heath on 16-18 April.