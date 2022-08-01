Luke Donald replaces Henrik Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

New European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald poses with the trophy. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

The Englishman has been handed the role after Stenson stood down from captaincy duties to join the breakaway LIV Golf Series.

Donald, who had been in the frame when Stenson was appointed in March, will lead the Europeans into battle against the Americans at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome next September.

The 44-year-old has been given the nod ahead of Paul Lawrie and Robert Karlsson, the two others who’d initially been in the frame.

Former world No 1 played on the winning team in all four of his appearances in the Ryder Cup, including the 2012 victory at Medinah.

He also served as a vice-captain to Thomas Bjørn in 2018, when Europe won the biennial event in comprehensive fashion at Le Golf National near Paris.

“I am incredibly proud to be named European Ryder Cup captain for 2023,” said Donald. “It is truly one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent.

“I feel extremely privileged to have been given that responsibility and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“Some of my best experiences in golf have been in the Ryder Cup and I would not swap those for anything. It is an event like no other and I cannot wait to create more special memories in Italy next year.

“I love everything the Ryder Cup embodies, from the camaraderie and companionship of being part of a team, to the history of the contest, but most of all playing for something bigger than yourself.

“Rome will be a fantastic host city, and I have always enjoyed spending time there. It is a city rich in history and hopefully we can create some of our own in 14 months’ time.”

Guy Kinnings, the European Ryder Cup director, said he believes Donald is the right man to fill Stenson’s shoes as the home side try to win the trophy back after a heavy defeat at Whistling Straits last September.

“Luke is a former world No 1 who possesses a superb Ryder Cup record, so he undoubtedly has the credentials required to be a successful European captain,” said Kinnings.

Already appointed by Stenson, Donald is keeping both Bjorn and former Scottish Open champion Edoardo Molinari as vice captains.

“In my opinion, it was essential that Thomas and Edoardo remained part of the team,” he added. “They were the first two calls I made once I got the nod to be captain and I’m delighted that they are fully on-board.”

In his first LIV Golf event, Stenson won the individual event, picking up $4 million for that feat at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey. The Swede also finished second in the team event to pick up an additional $375,000.