Loretto win Independent Schools Home Internationals in Wales

Loretto School retained the Independent School Golf Association Home Internationals title with a 16-shot victory in an event played at Bryn Meadows and Celtic Manor.

The impressive success at the two Welsh venue was secured for Scotland’s representatives in the four-cornered tournament by a quartet compring of Cameron Gray (Dumfries & Galloway), Greg McCaffer (Glasgow), Joseph Cookson (East Lothian) and Timothy Chan (Hong Kong).

In challenging conditions for the opening round at Bryn Meadows, Chan led the way with a one-over 72 - the best round of the day - as Loretto posted an aggregate score of 223. With the best three counting, that gave them a commanding 22-shot lead over the host and Welsh representatives, Rougemont.

Conditions were better for round two on the Ryder Cup course at Celtic Manor, but the wind was still strong and it was also play very long due to it being sodden.

“Rossall, who were representing England, got off to a good start, putting pressure on us, but the players held their nerve and ground out some excellent golf in challenging conditions,” said Loretto’s director of golf, Rick Valentine.

He added: “We last won the event in 2017 and it was cancelled last year due to the snow.”