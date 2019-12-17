Longniddry to stage ASI Scottish Open qualifier for third year in a row

Longniddry is to stage the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open qualifier for the third year in a row next summer.

The 36-hole shootout on 4 and 5 July will offer four spots in the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club the following week.

“We are delighted that Longniddry has been asked for the third year in a row to be host,” said club captain Keith Bowman. “It’s great to see how your course is played by top players and there is a great atmosphere in and around the clubhouse over the two days of competition.”

Scott Henry, the last man into the field, won the 2019 qualifier, beating Calum Hill in a play-off after the pair carded matching 10-under-par 126 totals in a low-scoring event, which saw Chris Doak and Kris Nicol secure the other two spots up for grabs.

Hill went on to finish as the joint best Scot at The Renaissance Club, with championship director Rory Colville saying: “This qualifier gives young Scottish golfers the opportunity to earn their place on the world stage alongside some of the best golfers in the world and, last year, Calum Hill took full advantage of that.

“We are delighted to partner with Aberdeen Standard Investments, VisitScotland and EventScotland as we are able to showcase two great golf courses in East Lothian in the space of two weeks.”

A prize fund of £35,000 will also be up for grabs in the event, which is a PGA in Scotland Order of Merit tournament, for the sixth year running.

“We are fortunate to be staging the event once again at this golf club, where the course provides a true test of golf and the members offer a warm welcome,” said PGA in Scotland manager Shona Malcolm.

Jill Maxwell, ASI’s global head of sponsorship, added: “Aberdeen Standard Investments prides itself on supporting golf at all levels, so to be able to offer four up-and-coming Scottish golfers the chance to play in their national open is really important to us.”