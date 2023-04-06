Sports Arbitration has confirmed DP World Tour’s win in a case with LIV Golf players.

The ruling determined that 12 LIV Golf players had committed “serious breaches” of the Code of Behaviour of the DP World Tour Regulations. It followed a group of players, including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event last June without an official release from the DP World Tour. The three-man panel found that Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive, had “acted entirely reasonably in refusing releases”.

The ruling read: “A decision in the appeals brought by multiple golfers against disciplinary sanctions placed upon them by the PGA European Tour (PGAET) has been issued by the Appeal Panel. Sport Resolutions was asked to appoint and administer the Appeal Panel that would hear the appeals of Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding in July 2022. The appeals arose from the Golfers’ participation in the inaugural tournament run by LIV Golf without a release being granted by the PGAET from the conflicting DP World Tour (DPWT) tournament.

“His Honour Phillip Sycamore CBE was appointed to chair the Appeal Panel, and at a hearing on 4 July 2022, a successful application was made for interim relief on behalf of the three Appellants to stay their sanctions, pending the outcome of their substantive appeals. Following the decision on the stay application, Charles Flint KC and James Flynn KC were appointed to the Appeal Panel to hear the substantive matter on a de novo basis as provided by the DPWT Members General Regulations.

The Sports Arbitration panel found that DP World Tour Keith Pelley “acted entirely reasonably in refusing releases”. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“Appeals were issued by Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Richard Bland, Shaun Norris, Laurie Canter, Wade Ormsby, Patrick Reed, Bernd Weisburger, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Martin Kaymer and were subsequently consolidated with these proceedings and the hearing was held between 6th and 10th February 2023 in London. Latterly, and prior to the hearing taking place, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Adrian Otaegui withdrew their appeals in January 2023.

“The Appeal Panel ultimately found that the Appellants committed serious breaches of the Code of Behaviour of the DPWT Regulations by playing in the LIV Golf Invitational (London) and LIV Portland events respectively, despite their release requests having been refused. The appeals were dismissed and each of the Appellants were ordered to pay the fine of £100,000 originally imposed by the PGAET.”

Welcoming today’s decision, Pelley said: “We are delighted that the panel recognised we have a responsibility to our full membership to do this and also determined that the process we followed was fair and proportionate. In deciding the level of these sanctions last June, we were simply administering the regulations which were created by our members and which each of them signed up to. It is, of course, regrettable that resources, both financial and staffing, which could have been otherwise deployed across our organisation, have been impacted by this lengthy arbitration process.

“However, with the clarity provided by today’s decision, we look forward to continuing to focus on our 2023 global schedule, whilst also continuing to plan for 2024 with the valued support of our many partners and stakeholders. We will now carefully consider the details of today’s decision with our Board, our Tournament Committee and our legal advisors and take the appropriate action in due course.”