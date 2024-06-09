Swede Linn Grant shows off the trophy after winning the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb in her homwtown of Helsingborg. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Calum Hill records best finish in nearly three years and Calum Scott goes close in Links Trophy

Calum Hill recorded his best finish on the DP World Tour since landing a breakthrough win in 2021 as Linn Grant claimed her second victory in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed title in three years in her hometown of Helsingborg.

On a dramatic final day at Vasatorps Golfklubb, Grant overturned an 11-shot deficit through a combination of her own brilliance and compatriot Sebastian Soderberg having a nightmare after starting the closing circuit with an eight-shot cushion.

It was the largest final-round comeback in DP World Tour history, adding to Linn having already made history in the event in 2022 when she became the first female winner on the circuit.

“Very mixed emotions,” admitted Grant, whose grandfather, James, won the Scottish Boys’ Championship before turning professional and moving to Sweden, as she reflected on signing off with a 65 for a 17-under-par total to finish a shot ahead of both Soderberg and Hill.

“I feel terrible for Sebastian at the moment. I don’t even have words for it. I can’t imagine how he feels. At the same time, I’m so surprised standing here as a winner again, in my hometown. It’s amazing.”

Grant carded six birdies on her first ten holes before chipping in from just off the green at the last to set the clubhouse target but, at that point in the proceedings, Soderberg still led by three shots with six holes left to play.

But, after dropping shots at both the 13th and 15th holes, his cushion was down to just one standing on the 18th tee and, in a horror finish, a short bogey putt horseshoed around the hole to hand Grant her sixth LET title triumph. “I’m so speechless. I can’t really believe it,” she admitted.

In contrast to Soderberg, who will be feeling sore about a closing 77 for a long time to come, it ended up as a satisfying outcome for Hill after picking up three shots in the last five holes to sign for a 69. The effort earned the 29-year-old a pay-day worth just under €160,000.

In the amateur ranks, Nairn’s Calum Scott came up just short in his bid to land a home success in the Links Trophy as success in St Andrews went instead to England’s Seb Cave after a keenly-contested final 36 holes on the Old Course.