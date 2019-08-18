Liam Johnston records best European Tour finish

Liam Johnston recorded his best finish on the European Tour by claiming a share of fifth spot behind Belgian Thomas Pieters in the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague.

As Ryder Cup player Pieters recorded his first title triumph in three years by winning the event for a second time, Johnston handed himself a timely boost after missing six cuts in his previous nine events.

The 26-year-old from Dumfries was one-over after eight holes in the final round at Albatross Golf Resort before transforming his day with a burst of three birdies in four holes as he signed off with a 70 for a 14-under-par 274 total. He picked up around £28,300 to jump 16 spots to 143rd in the Race to Dubai.

Pieters finished on 19-under as he held off a brave late charge from his playing partner Adri Arnaus to win by a shot, repeating his success in 2015. “I’m relieved. It’s been a long time since I won,” said the 27-year-old.

Bob MacIntyre cemented his position in the top 15 in the Race to Dubai by claiming a share of 23rd spot on nine-under, while Scott Jamieson and Richie Ramsay ended on seven and four-under respectively.