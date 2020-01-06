Leven Links to host pro golf event in 2020

Leven Links, a former Open Championship qualifying venue, is set for an exciting return to the professional golf schedule this year.

It follows the Fife course being announced as a new venue on the 2020 GolfCatcher PGA EuroPro Tour calendar.

Leven Links, one of the oldest courses in Scotland with golf dating back to the mid 1800s, will host the final regular event of the season on the third-tier circuit on 9-11 September.

It will be the second Scottish stop in 2020, with Montrose Golf Links making a return to the schedule when it hosts a tournament on 24-26 June.

Leven Links hosted an Open Championship final qualifier on six occasions before the R&A changed to using four courses around the UK for those tournaments.

The PGA EuroTour event will be staged a month after Leven Links hosts the Standard Life Gold Medal, one of the top amateur tournaments on the Scottish schedule.

The first of 15 regular events on the 2020 schedule will be held at Luton Hoo in mid-May, with vists to Harleyford, Donnington Grove and Cumberwell Park following before the summer date at Montrose Golf Links.

Chart Hills, Clevedon, The Parkwood, East Sussex National and Mannings Heath then follow before a first visit to Castletown Golf Links in the Isle of Man is on the cards in August.

It’s then on to Clandeboye in Northern Ireland then Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort in County Wicklow before a return to England for an event Studley Wood precedes that second visit of the campaign to Scotland at Leven Links.

With five Challenge Tour cards up for grabs once again on the development circuit, the season will conclude with a four-day Tour Championship, with a venue still to be announced.

Helped by a win at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore, Daniel Young finished ninth on the 2019 money-list before securing a Challenge Tour card for this season through the European Tour Qualifying School.

