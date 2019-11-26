LET merger with LPGA given green light by players

A merger between the LET and the LPGA has been hailed as an “extraordinary opportunity to accelerate and expand the game in Europe”.

LET players voted in favour of the joint-venture partnership with the US-based circuit on Tuesday during the circuit’s annual membership meeting in Spain.

The merger is aimed at breathing new life into the LET after the circuit had become threadbare in recent season, forcing some players to seek part-time jobs.

“Two teams, joining for one common purpose, will create opportunities we simply could not have pursued on our own,” said the LET Board’s chair, Marta Figueras-Dotti.

“At its foundation, this joint venture is about creating opportunities for our members to pursue their passion, and their careers as professional athletes.

“In just the 60 days since we began working on this joint venture, we have already seen a dramatic impact on our LET Tour schedule – an impact that will be a positive result for virtually all of our LET members.”

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan, who flew to Spain to try and push the merger through, added:

“This is an exciting next step for the LPGA’s mission to provide more opportunities for women in this game.

“We have experienced incredible growth in women’s golf in the US, and this is an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate and expand the game in Europe as well.

“I’m excited that this is something we will build together, with the LET.”

The venture will be jointly managed by the LPGA and the LET and, through their combined resources, will seek to fast track an expanded LET schedule.

This year’s LET schedule currently includes 20 official events in 13 different countries, with eight of those events in Europe, including two major championships, The Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s British Open.

The partnership aims to immediately increase playing opportunities for women in Europe, and to have that schedule growth lead to both increased financial opportunities and an optional pathway to the LPGA for the tour’s top performers.

