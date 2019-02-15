Last-hole boost for Catriona Matthew as Karis Davidson shines in Adelaide

A birdie from off the green on the 18th hole gave Catriona Matthew a timely boost ahead of the weekend at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide.

Matthew followed her opening round 73 with an even-par 72 in the second round but looked in danger of missing the cut following a double bogey at the tough par-4 16th hole at The Grange Golf Club.

However, a clutch 12-foot birdie putt from off the green on the final hole brought her score to one-over for the tournament, a stroke inside the cut line.

The 49-year-old said she had not been able to convert enough birdie chances on the greens so far this week.

“It’s encouraging that I’m hitting the ball really well but I’m just not putting well,” Matthew said.

“I’ve just got to take some confidence from that nice one I holed there on the last so hopefully that’s the start of things to come.”

Melrose-born Karis Davidson played herself into contention with a solid second round in the South Australian capital.

Davidson, 20, shot a 2-under 70 in her second round featuring five birdies and three bogeys to move her 36-hole total to 3-under, in a tie for 17th and seven shots from halfway leaders Wei-Ling Hsu and Madelene Sagstrom.

“I just hit one bad drive – the only bad one I’ve hit in the two days – and I didn’t make par,” Davidson said.

“I’m hitting the ball pretty well so if I can keep everything going I’m sure the weekend will go well.”

Davidson moved to Australia with her family when she was 10 and turned professional at the beginning of last year before playing her rookie year on the Japanese tour, where she will return for this season’s tour at the end of the month.

Scottish duo Kylie Henry (+7) and Michele Thomson (+7) both missed the cut, as did Edinburgh-based American Beth Allen (+11).