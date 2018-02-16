Karis Davidson shines again as Michele Thomson also makes cut in Oz

Borders-born Karis Davidson shone again on a big stage and was joined by Aberdonian Michele Thomson on making the cut in the ISPS Handa Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide.

A fortnight after finishing second in the Oates Vic Open, 19-year-old Davidson bounced back brilliantly from an opening 75 to card a three-under 69 on day two at Kooyonga Golf Club.

Helped by four birdies, Davidson is sitting joint-34th on level-par as she continues to take new challenges in her stride in her rookie season in the professional ranks.

After this event, she’s off to play on the Japan LPGA Tour, having earned her place on that circuit through its Qualifying School.

Thomson also started her second round sitting on three-over but she also made it through to the weekend thanks to a battling 70 for one-over.

She is the only player flying the Saltire left in the field after Catriona Matthew (+6) and Gemma Dryburgh (+7) fellow below the three-over cut mark.

“I’m obviously delighted to be here for the weekend,” said Thomson, who is sitting in a tie for 48th. “I started off like a rocket today with three birdies in a row.

“Obviously I would have liked the others (Scots) to be joining me, but it’s definitely nice to be playing on the weekend.

“I spent a bit of time with the putter after my round yesterday and starting off with three single putts was really good and gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Thomson, who was top Scot on the Ladies European Tour last season after producing a strong finish to the year, made her LPGA debut at last year’s Australian Women’s Open at Royal Adelaide, where she finished in a tie for 64th.

“The way I was hitting the ball today was really good and I feel I can mix it with the girls (LPGA) now,” added the 29-year-old.

“The next two days will be good if I can keep the ball striking going and roll in a few more putts - a couple of rounds under par would be great.”

Edinburgh-based American Beth Allen also bowed out early on 10-over at the tricky Kooyonga course in the South Australian capital.

South Korea’s Jin Young Ko leads 10-under from little-known American Emma Talley, who sits three adrift.