Justin Rose says best years can lie ahead during ‘do-it phase’ of career

World No 1 Justin Rose feels he’s in the “do-it phase” in his career and believes that his best years might still lie ahead.

“Yeah, I really do, to be honest with you,” the Englishman replied to being asked that exact question as he prepared for this week’s inaugural Saudi International.

“I think I’ve been saying maybe for a year or two that I’m in the prime of my career. I feel fit. I feel strong. I’m hitting the ball really well.

“I have the benefit of many years of experience under my belt now, so yes, it’s the best of both worlds.

“Now is a time for me to really go on and achieve what I hope are my dreams. There’s times in your career where you can put it down to experience and chalk it up to experience, and there’s times in your career where you have to just go and do it. I’m definitely in the do-it phase for sure.”

Rose was speaking after arriving in the Middle East on the back of a weekend win on the PGA Tour in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

That was his tenth title triumph on the US circuit and proved especially satisfying due to the fact it came in one of his first outings with a new make of clubs - Honma - in his bag.

“2002 was the last time I won in January, I was told last week, so it was definitely a dream start to the season,” added Rose. “I’ve had a lot of change in the off-season: new clubs, clothes, what-have-you.

“So it was nice to get all of that off to a great start and I can really build some confidence on that going forward now.

“I said to my caddie, Fooch, I think I’m ready for a big year in 2019 and he looked at me like, was ‘18 not big enough. I was sort of half-serious.

“I thought that I was growing into some really good form and my coach, Sean Foley, texted me on the first of January and he said, “Happy new day.”

“From December 31 to January 1, it’s not this sort of mythica now that’s over with and now you’ve got to start something new. It’s a continuation. I felt good about where I was at.

“The beginning of the year always gives you like a renewed motivation, I suppose. You can build fresh goals and a fresh start. But I felt like I could take all the confidence from 2018, move it into 2019.

“I also think the change of equipment has freshened me up as well and given me incentive to work harder and really try and improve.

“All the changes that I have been made have been made around pushing myself to become an even better player, and looking for the sort of small ways in which I can do that.”