Stephen Gallacher, Europe’s Junior Ryder Cup captain, upstaged his younger Scottish compatriots in the first round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Rome.

Stephen Gallacher is sitting inside the 20 after an opening two-under 69 in the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Rome, where he will captain Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup in September. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

On a day when Frenchman Matthieu Pavon set a hot pace by carding the lowest round of his DP World Tour career with an eight-under-par 63 at Marco Simone Golf Club, Gallacher fared the best among the Caledonian contingent.

Playing on the course where the Junior Ryder Cup will conclude on the eve of the Ryder Cup in September, the 48-year-old carded six birdies as he opened with a 69, which left him sitting inside the top 20.

Gallacher’s effort, which came late in the day, was one better than Scott Jamieson’s score in the morning wave, which also saw Grant Forrest sign for a par-71 after mixing five birdies with five bogeys.

Connor Syme shot a 72, one better than defending champion Bob MacIntyre and also Richie Ramsay. After a promising start, MacIntyre dropped four shots in four holes on the back nine.

Playing alongside Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Calum Hill had to settle for a 75, with Ewen Ferguson and Marc Warren also signing for the same score.

In a sensational opening round, Pavon cardied nine birdies and a single bogey. He turned in 29 after reeling off six birdies on the front nine before adding three more gains and one bogey down the stretch.

The 30-year-old, who is chasing a maiden win on the main tour, leads by two shots from German Maximilian Kieffer, with Frenchman Julien Guerrier and China's Wu Ashun another shot back.

“All in all, it was great playing,” said Pavon of his afternoon’s work. “Really solid off the tee, only missed two fairways today and only by a few inches. Putting was amazing also. I probably made nine putts on my front nine, which is quite funny. Everything was just excellent today.”

Elsewhere, Craig Howie sits handily-placed in the uncompleted opening round of the Challenge Tour’s UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.