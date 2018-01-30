Juli Inkster to lead US in 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

European captain Catriona Matthew will be locking horns with Juli Inkster in next year’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

It follows Inkster being re-appointed for a record-breaking third stint after masterminding victories in the biennial event in both 2015 and 2017.

“This is an unbelievable honor and one I do not take lightly,” said the seven-time major champion of today’s announcement.

“I’m so stoked to be able to take the US team to Scotland, the home of golf, to compete in the 2019 Solheim Cup. We can’t wait to get started.”

In her first match as captain, Inkster led the visitors to a one-point victory at St. St. Leon-Rot in Germany after producing a stirring last-day fightback.

The 57-year-old then

became the first two-time US captain in the event since Patty Sheehan as the Americans triumphed 16.5-11.5 in Des Moines last August.

“Juli being the US Solheim Cup captain for a third time is certainly historic, but almost everything about Juli’s career is historic,” said LPGA Commissioner Michael Whan.

“She has set the standard on the LPGA Tour in so many ways, and now she’ll do the same for the US Solheim Cup team.

“Under Juli’s unique style of leadership, the US team is relaxed, cohesive and incredibly successful.

“Maintaining this highly successful formula, and continuing Team USA’s momentum, was the first priority among the US Solheim Cup committee.”

Matthew will captain Europe for the first time when the event is staged in Scotland for a third occasion after Dalmahoy (1992) and Loch Lomond (2000).

“Congratulations to Juli on this announcement,” said the North Berwick woman. She’s done an amazing job in the last two Solheim Cups, and throughout her Solheim career, and will certainly be a formidable opponent at Gleneagles.

“Juli is someone who I have admired very much over the years in all that she has achieved both on and off the golf course, and I am delighted she will be my opposite number for the 2019 match.

“I’ve definitely picked up some valuable insights into Juli’s captaincy style over the last two matches, so I am excited we are both now in place and are ready to get down to business.”