Joy for Alison Muirhead as young Scot secures Ladies European Tour card

Alison Muirhead will be among the Scots flying the Saltire on the beefed-up 2020 Ladies European Tour schedule after coming through a marathon test to secure her card.

It was job done for the 21-year-old, who was born in Johannesburg and lives in Dubai, at the end of nine rounds in the circuit’s Qualifying School at La Manga in Spain.

Muirhead, who won the pre-qualifier on her professional debut a week past Friday, secured the third card in the final behind Amy Boulden from Wales and Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher.

“It feels amazing,” said Muirhead after closing with a 71 for a seven-under-par 354 total. “I never expected this to be the outcome. To do last week and this week and finish first and second, I’m really pleased.

“It’s been a long two weeks and I’m excited for the tour and feel like I’m ready to be playing. Today, I didn’t have my A game, but I kept it together and sunk some big putts, which gave me a lot of confidence coming into the last five holes.”

Boulden, a former Helen Holm Trophy winner at Royal Troon before becoming the 2014 LET Rookie of the Year, secured her return to the circuit in style by closing with a five-under 68 for a three-shot victory.

“I’m relieved,” said the 26-year-old. “It’s always a tough week coming back to Q-School and hopefully I can kick on from here.”