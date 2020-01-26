Joy for Alison Muirhead as young Scot secures Ladies European Tour card

Alison Muirhead 'feels ready' for the Ladies European Tour.
Alison Muirhead 'feels ready' for the Ladies European Tour.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Alison Muirhead will be among the Scots flying the Saltire on the beefed-up 2020 Ladies European Tour schedule after coming through a marathon test to secure her card.

It was job done for the 21-year-old, who was born in Johannesburg and lives in Dubai, at the end of nine rounds in the circuit’s Qualifying School at La Manga in Spain.

Muirhead, who won the pre-qualifier on her professional debut a week past Friday, secured the third card in the final behind Amy Boulden from Wales and Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher.

“It feels amazing,” said Muirhead after closing with a 71 for a seven-under-par 354 total. “I never expected this to be the outcome. To do last week and this week and finish first and second, I’m really pleased.

“It’s been a long two weeks and I’m excited for the tour and feel like I’m ready to be playing. Today, I didn’t have my A game, but I kept it together and sunk some big putts, which gave me a lot of confidence coming into the last five holes.”

Boulden, a former Helen Holm Trophy winner at Royal Troon before becoming the 2014 LET Rookie of the Year, secured her return to the circuit in style by closing with a five-under 68 for a three-shot victory.

“I’m relieved,” said the 26-year-old. “It’s always a tough week coming back to Q-School and hopefully I can kick on from here.”