Jordan Spieth dreams of career grand slam but is 50-1 for USPGA

Jordan Spieth believes it would be a dream come true to complete the career grand slam as he battles to get out of “a bit of a slump”.

Spieth was second in the world after winning the third leg of the grand slam in the 2017 Open Championship but has not tasted victory since and is currently ranked 39th after failing to register a single top-20 finish this season.

The 25-year-old needs to win the US PGA Championship to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning a career grand slam but is rated a 50-1 outsider to achieve the feat this week at Bethpage Black.

“I think I’d be the sixth person which would be a pretty unique fraternity to be in,” Spieth said. “That would be a dream come true for me.

“But I also recognise that if I continue to stay healthy and play, I’ll have, I don’t know, 30 chances at it. One of them is bound to go my way, right?

“I feel like I’m more patient in majors with letting courses come to me than I am at other tournaments, and I feel like this is a good time for me to test that out.”

Asked what it would mean to join golf’s most exclusive club, Spieth added: “I think the four majors provide four different tests of golf, so it tells you your game travels anywhere and you can win the biggest events on any type of course in any situation. Each major championship has its own identity, so you’ve mastered golf, is kind of an easy way to say it, if you’re able to complete a career grand slam.”

The former world No 1 suffered the first winless season of his career in 2018, including carding a closing 76 in defence of his Open title after sharing the 54-hole lead. In 2019, his best finish so far is a tie for 21st in the Masters.

“I think it’s been an adjustment being in a bit of a slump,” added Spieth. “It’s just one of those things where you’ve just got to block out the noise and stay the course and believe in yourself.”