Jordan Smith on course for second Tour title after third round 66

Englishman Jordan Smith stepped up his bid for a second European Tour title by producing a bogey-free 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the BMW International Open.

Smith hasn’t dropped a shot at Golfclub München Eichenried since a bogey at the start of his second round on Friday, playing the next 35 holes in 12 under par and reaching 13 under with his final birdie of the day on the 15th hole.

Bidding to win for a second time on German soil after landing the Porsche European Open in Hamburg in 2017, Smith leads from compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick and Austrian Matthias Schwab after they both carded seven-under 65s.

“Hopefully I can take two years and everything into account for tomorrow and see how it goes,” said Smith. “I missed my first cut in Denmark a couple of weeks ago but the game has been feeling good for a long while so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Defending champion Matt Wallace remains in the hunt, sitting only two off the lead after a 68, with Lee Westwood one further back following a 69. “That wasn’t pretty today,” reported Wallace after his round. “I lost my driver swing – but I shot better than I did yesterday. It’s a funny game.”

It was a disappointing day for home favourite Martin Kaymer. He started out with a two-shot lead but slipped five off the pace after a 75.

Vic Open winner David Law is the leading Scot on two under, a shot ahead of Bob MacIntyre, with David Drysdale dropping to one over.