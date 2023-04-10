He’s now halfway there and, by adding The Masters to his breakthrough US Open win in 2021, Jon Rahm earned a place in the record books as the first European player to land those two titles.

Jon Rahm looks up to the sky as he pays a tribute to Seve Ballesteros during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Even Rahm himself was surprised that he’d achieved that feat as he savoured his impressive four-shot success at Augusta National, but, in true Jon Rahm-style, thanked the reporter who pointed it out in his post-event media conference.

His answer to being questioned by The Scotsman about how excited he was to now be halfway to that career grand slam was also typical of the Spaniard because he was honest and spot on with his answer.

“Let's not get ahead of ourselves,” he said after taking a second step in his bid to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to have won all four majors.

Rory McIlroy, of course, needs The Masters to complete his collection, while wins for Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth in the US Open and PGA Championship respectively would see them become golfing greats.

“You know, there are three of them,” added Rahm of joining those players in the race to be the sixth one. “I mean, it would be amazing. It would be great. Not many people have been able to do it, and to be able to finish it out and close out and do a grand slam would be absolutely amazing.

“I would like to say that I entered the race when I won the US Open, but of course, you're so far away, you don't want to think about it, right. But, as players, it's on your mind. It's something else that would be amazing. But it's a long road ahead to be able to accomplish that. Something that two players like Phil and Arnie [Palmer] weren't able to do, it speaks a lot.”

While the world had to wait a bit longer, the man from the Basque Country knew he was destined to claim a coveted Green Jacket a decade ago, when he opened a fortune cookie and was told that his talents would be “suitably rewarded”.

He’s the fourth Spaniard to win at Augusta National, joining Seve Ballesteros (1980 and 1983), Jose Maria Olazabal (1994 and 1999) and Sergio Garcia (2017). “There's got to be something here about having a Spanish passport,” said a smiling Rahm of that impressive haul at the Georgia venue. “There's something about the grounds that transmits into all of us.”

Rahm’s win came on the 40th anniversary of that second success for Ballesteros and also the day that would have been his 60th birthday. The 28-year-old reckoned the great man was “pulling” for him in the final round, but, in truth, he didn’t need help from anyone.

Other than getting lucky with his tee shot at the 18th, where he didn’t reach the fairway after pulling it into the trees before bouncing back out, he barely put a foot wrong in landing the biggest margin of victory in a major since Dustin Johnson’s five-shot success in this one in 2020.

When the third round restarted on Sunday morning, Rahm was four behind Brooks Koepka. But, helped by single-putting the first three greens of the day, Rahm got his tail up and, as Koepka faltered in the final circuit, Rahm seized his opportunity. It was steady rather than spectacular golf from him in the closing round, though an important birdie at the 14th would certainly have earned praise in the skies above from Ballesteros.

“If there was a key moment throughout the day, it was that shot,” he said of finding the exact spot he was aiming for on the green and seeing it trickle down towards the hole. “Not stymied behind the tree, but not in a great spot; to hit it to four feet was incredible. It was from 128 metres adjusted (to take into account the wind factor), and I used an 8-iron. It started around the left edge of the green, and all it had to do was fade about five yards and it would reach the slope.”

What made this win, which saw him jump above both Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy to become the world No 1 again, was that Rahm had started the event’s 87th edition by four-putting. Only Sam Snead in 1952 had managed to overcome starting with a double-bogey 6 and go on to claim a Green Jacket, but he’s now got company.

“Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole,” said the new champion, who has now recorded four victories this year and six since the beginning of October. “And a lot of it because of what it means to me, and to Spanish golf. It's Spain's 10th major, fourth player to win the Masters, fourth, and my second win, right, my second major win, right, it's pretty incredible.

“And to play the way I did on Sunday, only one bogey in difficult conditions and coming in with a margin of -- hard to explain. A lot of pride, and I am really proud of myself and what I did.”

In a lovely moment, Rahm was greeted at the back of the 18th green by Olazabal, who, along with everyone else, had been hugely impressed how his compatriot, who can often be a fiery character, was so calm and collected on this occasion.