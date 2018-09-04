Jim Furyk hands Ryder Cup wild card to Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods admitted it was “beyond special” to be set for an eighth Ryder Cup appearance after being named as a wild card by US captain Jim Furyk.

Furyk sprung no surprises as he named Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Woods as his first three wild cards, the trio having finished ninth, tenth and 11th in qualifying.

It is a remarkable achievement by 42-year-old Woods, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April last year. He only returned to competitive golf in November but has recorded five top-10 finishes, including sixth place in the Open at Carnoustie and second in the US PGA.

“I haven’t been part of the team playing-wise for six years,” said Woods. “I served as vice-captain a couple of years ago and that was absolutely incredible to be part of the team, to try to help these young guys in any way I could. This year, to be able to play again is beyond special.”

Woods had been scheduled to be a vice-captain in Paris and Furyk announced he had therefore added David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar to his backroom staff, joining Davis Love and Steve Stricker.

European captain Thomas Bjorn selects all four of his wild cards today.